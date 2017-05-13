Fear Files: Pregnancy and the Zika Virus

Miami: The mosquito-borne Zika virus has entered Miami like an unwelcomed guest and is known to cause calamitous brain damage to the unborn young. Such brain injuries lead to birth defects, such as microcephaly or inadequate brain development. Apart from that, many newborns suffer from loss of vision, unbending joints or clubfoot. This deadly virus is also associated with miscarriage and stillbirth.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that not every pregnant woman needs to be tested for Zika. During their prenatal visit, the doctor needs to ask the women if their partner had travelled recently and accordingly determine if the test is required or not.

It has been noticed that the effects of Zika virus resemble to those of the Rubella virus. Both the diseases affect adults and children in moderate terms, while causing destructive brain damage to the unborn, when it comes to pregnant women. It is quite a possibility that this catastrophic disease might lead to long term effects on the babies that can go unnoticed at birth. These problems might emerge only when the child starts growing.

Many federal health officials have suggested that women who’ve suffered from Zika virus should wait for 8 weeks before trying to conceive. Men, on the other hand, who have had this disease, should wait for at least 6 months before trying to become a father, as the virus often ends up staying in their semen for months.

Till now, no proper cure has been discovered for Zika virus infections. Women can opt to either carry on with their pregnancy or put up the infant for adoption. However, there are certain cases where women can choose to abort their pregnancy. -News Source

