Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Feel pained, even if a terrorist dies: J&K Guv

Feel pained, even if a terrorist dies: J&K Guv
January 24
17:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: Stressing that he was “pained” by the death of “even a terrorist”, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday urged the valley’s militants to shun violence and return to the mainstream.
The Governor also lauded the security forces including the state police for their success in curbing terror activities.
Malik highlighted that his administration was in the process of formulating a fresh package for the rehabilitation of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Police is performing its duty in the best possible way. But even if a terrorist loses his life, I feel pained… They all should come back (to the mainstream),” Malik told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

“When I took over as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I tried to give them (security forces) the best possible facilities. I have seen they conduct their operations in tough situations and heavy snow. It’s a difficult task,” Malik said.
While we are sleeping in our homes at night, they are conducting operations, sometimes till three in the morning, Malik said.
The Governor also addressed the 9th Sat Paul Sahni memorial lecture on ‘ethics and the media: yesterday, today and tomorrow’ organised by the J&K regional branch of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).
Malik was the chief guest while Amitabh Mattoo, former vice-chancellor, University of Jammu delivered the memorial lecture.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that democracy was deep rooted in Indian society which thrives on democratic principles giving the real power to the common man.
Mattoo in his lecture said that freedom of expression, values and institutions were at the core of Indian democracy.
Historically, great leaders expressed their narratives through their own newspapers maintaining highest standards of objectivity, accuracy, accountability and humane approach, he said.
“Today in the post-truth world, the media is driven by technology where the news flows seamlessly across borders. The democratisation and decentralisation of news forms of media presents a diabolic situation which presents a great challenge for the future,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Edition: January 25, 2019


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.