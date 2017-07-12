Festival of Globe (FOG) 2017 is the buzz in Bay Area

FREMONT, CA: FOG is well known in San Francisco and western US for organizing and continually introducing colossal community events that integrate the fabric of global communities. FOG endeavors to introduce new community events and engage community in innovative ways every year.

Festival of Globe (FOG) Extravaganza is a 9-day jubilant celebration starting from Aug 5th to 13th in the Silicon Valley and will include FOG Movie Fest, FOG Awards, FOG Music Fest, FOG Summit, FOG Fashion Fest, FOG Food Fest, Famous India Day Fair and Grand Parade. Last year was yet another record in community participation for FOG. Surpassing previous turnout records, this year promises to attract largest ever gatherings in the bay area. Over 200,000 people are expected to participate in FOG Grand Parade.

Festival of Globe events:

FOG MOVIE FEST is home to world’s movies and its mission is to empower and integrate global cultures and communities through FilmArts, Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Folk Arts. The movie fest will feature short films, documentaries, and feature films submitted by independent filmmakers from around the world. FOG Movie Fest will be held from August 5 to 12 at Century at Pacific Commons, Fremont, CA.

FOG Movie Fest will be an amazing experience this time. Movies from over 20 countries will be participating including Hollywood, Bollywood, Nepal, Maharashtra, Bengal and many more. Many of them are World Premiers being shown for the first time on any screen. Many film makers and Stars will be joining in person for Q & A and Red Carpet.

World Premiere of “Yeh Hai India” with the director/producer in person for Q & A, Press Conference, Red Carpet and Meet & Greet will be held on 12th of August.

FOG AWARDS is a premier show with unique recognition for global achievers that selects the winners from movies submitted from more than 20 countries.

The host of celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, Latino World, Europe, China and Far East, top movie makers, independent movie makers, NFL players, and investors are expected to attend the event.

FOG Awards will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00pm at ICC, Milpitas.It is an amazing and incredible ensemble of super artists and celebrities.

Youth Empowerment is the main theme of FOG 2017. There will be Youth Innovation Fest, Freedom Fighters Reflections Contest and FOG Idol to empower and encourage youth. Let’s get the millennia join our crusade. Let’s invoke all the youth to come out and support this Initiative.

FOG SUMMIT is proud to have Panel Sessions on the most relevant and pertinent topics that impact us all. FOG will be at Facebook Headquarters with track on Emerging Trends in Media & Entertainment on 11th of August with world renowned speakers and celebrities.

FOG FASHION FEST will be held on 12th of August at ICC, Milpitas.As part of FOG Extravaganza it will feature International models, designers and show stoppers. There are lots of opportunities for new designers and sponsors.

FAIR (MELA ), a Cultural Epiphany, Kids Carnival, Health Fair, and Bazaar includes more than 100 dance groups showcasing their talents and competing for the honor to be called best dance group in Bay area. Two day Fair with over 200 booths will depict and exhibit Art, Crafts, Ethnic Dresses, Literature, Fashions and Designs in Fremont on August 12th and 13th from 10 am to 7 pm.

This festival coincides with Indian Independence day celebration and has many popular and well sought after segments such as health fair, grand parade, kids talent programs, cultural programs representing cross section of India and it features best of offers for Indian community.Free Health Fair run by over 100 health professionals not only screens for heart diseases, cancer, osteoporosis, eye problems, dental disorders and other diseases.

GRAND PARADE will be showcasing an exhibition of culture, creativity, reflections and traditions. This year, celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood and rest of the Globe will be luminaries riding more than 100 open cars along with over 50 colorful floats.

The grand parade witnessed by over 200,000 people will be held in the City of Fremont on Sunday, August 13 from 11am to 1pm.

About Organizers:

FIA’s goal is to promote humanity with honesty, integrity, accountability and above all, abundant compassion and bring aid to those who need it the most. FIA pursues this goal by assisting with shelter, food, clothing, counseling, education and bringing communities together.

Visit www.FOGsv.org for more details.

The Federation of Indo Americans (FIA) of Northern California (FIA) is a Fremont based 501-C (3) umbrella organization (Non-Profit Tax id #77-01-77823)

