India Post

FIA celebrates Indian Republic Day & 10th anniversary

February 07
12:54 2019
Susmita Bhattacharya

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations of Chicago hosted a grand celebration of Indian Republic Day on January 26 at Waterford Banquet in Elmhurst, a south side suburb of Chicago, bringing gratitude and cheer on this somber occasion.

It was also a great kickoff event for the 10th anniversary of FIA. A cherished colorful program brought warmth to the hearts of many in the severely inclement weather.

The Gala Dinner Banquet started off with the rendition of the American national anthem by Nishi Daftari and the Indian national anthem by Rram Tasildar and Bhavna Chawla followed by a spectacular opening dance by Mankruti Performing Arts on a medley of patriotic songs, choreographed by Manisha Patel.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by the Chief Guest, Indian Consul General Mrs. Neeta Bhushan, who congratulated the different Indian groups for their involvement and influence in the Indian community life here observing that India is a concept consisting of several values. Sunil Shah Founder President of the FIA, Onkar Singh Sangha, Past President, Neil Khot President and Ninad Daftari, current president addressed the gathering. The Guest of Honor was Brij Sharma of Power Volt.

The program was attended by Chicago elites and many dignitaries including Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Congressman and member of the Intelligence Committee; Laura Murphy State Senator 28th District; Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison; President of Oak Brook Village Gopal G. Lalmalani; Amit Jhingran, CEO of State Bank of India Midwest: Syed Hussaini of Wintrust Bank and Ms. Malini Vaidyanathan, Manager Air India in the Midwest.

The two mayoral candidates for the Schaumburg elections of 2019, Tom Daily and Nafees Rahman also attended the function. The entire board of directors and advisors of the Federation of Indian Associations shared their views on the nation and the community.

The evening was energized by Dr Tarun Mullick aka Masala T and Doc Hollywood with his masterful MC and comedy. He is dedicated to bringing up the Indian Community in America and worldwide through Hollywood. Jigar Shah as CO MC also did an amazing job entertaining the audience. Little kids of SSR Chicago (Choreographer Chinu Thottam) won the hearts of the audience by their beautiful performance. Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan of Adbhhut Media was appreciated for his service to the community.

Beautiful classical and folk-dance performances by various dance schools spruced up the evening. The mellifluous renditions of old and new Hindi songs by upcoming T- Series and Times Music India artists Ram Tasildar and Bhavna Chawla made the audience dance to their tunes.

The Grand Sponsor of the grand function was Deepak Kant Vyas of Red Berri without whose generous contribution the congregation would not have been possible. The effort put in by other sponsors and members of the Executive Board also got acknowledged. Together, everyone mentioned above, made the gala a huge success.

