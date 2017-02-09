FIA celebrates R-Day with gusto & panache

CHICAGO: The Federation of the Indian Association Schaumburg set a new milestone in event management by holding a fabulous gala event celebrating India’s 68th Republic Day at Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows.

Welcoming the ebullient guests, Sunil Shah, FIA’s Founder President observed “We don’t intend to organize a dinner party that anybody can do. Our purpose is to use this auspicious occasion to display Indian culture and values to the younger generation and to the mainstream dignitaries.” Shah, who left no stone unturned in organizing this fabulous program, added, “We also provide a grand networking opportunity to our community.”

The presence of dozens of entrepreneurs, elected officials, prominent community dignitaries and a large number of young adults prove that FIA has become a facilitator and purveyor of opportunities to the large Indian American community of Illinois, said Mukesh Shah, current FIA president, who later introduced all the executive board members to the attentive crowd.

The program started with the national anthems of both United States and India, sung by Ashley Singh and Natasha Trikha, respectively.

In the traditional lamp lighting program, prominent community leaders joined the top brass of the FIA, including other founders of the organization like Rita Singh and Sunny Kular as well as Advisory Board Members.

Later, sixteen artists from Kalashree Dance Academy took the audience into classic ballet mood. Titled “Game of Thorns”, the performance was choreographed by Toral Chaudhary.

Nine performers of SSR Chicago spiked up the tempo of the audience one notch up. Choreographer ChintuThottam must have been happy to witness their artists’ performance. Mahijit Singh Virdi with his patriotic Bollywood songs churned up nostalgic emotions in the crowd.

Giving the crowd relief from cultural programs, Moon Khan, one of the two Executive Vice Presidents of FIA introduced Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy, who reiterated his full and solid support to diversity and equal opportunity. He expressed his happiness to see a lot of his supporters in the audience.

The new Indian Consul General Neeta Bhushan had graced the occasion and paid handsome tribute to members of the Indian community at large. “Whatever good points I heard about the Indian community of Illinois, I am delighted to witness them right here,” she said.

Among the elected officials who attended the event and also addressed the audience included Village President of Oak Brook, Dr. Gopal Lalmalani, State Senator Christina Castro, State Representative Michelle Mussman, and Mayor of Rolling Meadows Tim Vinbass. Frank Avila, Commissioner of Water Reclamation District was also in the audience.

FIA has a tradition of recognizing community leaders for their contributions to society. Plaques were given to Dr. Bharat Barai, a prominent Indian community leader and a recent recipient of the prestigious Bharat Pravasi Divas Award bestowed upon him by the President of India; Deepak Kant Vyas, Chairman of Redberri Global Corporation; Syed Hussain, Banking Manager of Wintrust Bank; Gulam Mustafa Faheem, CEO of Shalimar Banquets; Paresh Joshi, Vice President of Ramona Inc.; and Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan, CEO of Adbhut Entertainment.

Two iconic highlights of the program were the fashion show presented by Shital Daftari, CEO of Saris and Things, and choreographed by Noman Khan. The surprise entry of Sunil Shah in the fashion show generated a large response.

Another fascinating piece was an-hour long live musical entertainment show that was presented by Saregama Orchestra. Graceful and capable emceeing strategies of Alka Sharma, Sanjeev Singh & Sweta Bhagwakar got huge accolades.

On behalf of the executive board of the FIA, Ninad Daftari thanked the guests, sponsors, dignitaries and elected officials. Onkar Sangha, Past President , thanked all the sponsors who displayed their support in the growth of FIA.

Moon Khan