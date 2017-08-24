FIA Chicago celebrates I-Day supporting Seniors

CHICAGO: Raising the community service bar, the Federation of Indian Associations, Chicago (FIA Chicago) donated $25000 to the Senior Citizens that congregate under the banner of Bharatiya Senior Citizens of Chicago (BSC).

The FIA Chicago Founder President Sunil Shah and President Mukesh Shah presented the check to BSC President Haribhai Patel during FIA Chicago’s India Independence Day Concert-cum-Banquet at the Jain Center Auditorium. Over 1500 people attended Bollywood star Aishwarya Majmudar’s Concert.

Speaking at the occasion, Sunil Shah said, “For FIA Chicago, India Independence Day and Community Service go hand-in-hand. …The money has been donated to accelerate BSC’s ongoing efforts to build its own facility for the community seniors.” It is a combined effort of the entire FIA team that comprises of Board of Directors, and sponsors

BSC President Haribhai thanked FIA Chicago for its generosity. It needs a mention that the Aishwarya Majmudar Concert was the first amongst series of events that had been organized to celebrate ‘India at 70.’

The Independence Day celebrations continued the following day morning with FIA Chicago’s official India Flag Hoisting Ceremony. India’s Deputy Consul General at Chicago O.P. Meena hoisted India National Flag. Hanover Township and FIA’s Director Khaja Moinuddin was the lead organizer of the Tricolor Hoisting Ceremony.

Members of the US Congress, Illinois State Assembly, local civic elected officials and leaders of local organizations attended. These included: Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy, State Senator Cristina Castro, Hanover Township Supervisor Brian McQuire, Trustees Craig Essick and Trustee Eugene Martinez, State Senator Laura Murphey, MWRD Commissioner Frank Avila and several other dignitaries.

In his welcome address Sunil Shah stated that “India’s Independence Day celebrations is an ongoing festival during which we remember and salute our freedom fighters.” Sunil Shah reiterated the philosophy of FIA to support and strengthen the community.

President Mukesh Shah recognized the presence of all the dignitaries and acknowledged Hanover Township Trustee’s efforts in organizing the event in the Township premises. He described India’s post-Independence period as a 71-year post-colonial journey.

In an emphatic message, Mukesh Shah stated, “this event is a reminder to the Indian American youth to evaluate the merits of their cultural background as they strive to live in this country and face the challenges to trade of their morals, values, and personal philosophies.”

Deputy Consul General of India at Chicago OP Meena highlighted the spirituo-historic significance of the month of August. He said that India has embarked on the pledge to build a new India in the next five years that shall comprise clean, poverty free, corruption free India, terrorism free, and communalism free India. He stated that India has reached such a high point that no other country can dare to stare at it.

Congressman Krishnamurthi complimented FIA Chicago for being the “Friends of India and America,” reflected upon the mutual respect for the value of liberty, freedom, human rights and democracy. He added that India’s Independence Day is a moment to celebrate these values and recommit ourselves to ensure that these values live on.

Hanover Township Trustee Khaja Moinuddin introduced Hanover Township officials. He invited Senator Cristina Castro and Supervisor Brian McGuire to address the audience. Senator Cristina Castro assured her constituents that she will continue to give a good fight in Springfield for the rights of the citizens.

Supervisor Brian McGuire drew the similarities between the Indian and US common struggles for independence and self-determination. Both have a long history of settling those countries in a peaceful and legislative way. He acknowledged the presence of Township Trustees Craig Essick and Eugene Martinez. He profusely complimented Trustee Khaja Moinuddin for organizing the event there.

Cultural performance and patriotic singing followed the official addresses. Ashley Singh sang the US National Anthem beautifully. Rita Shah sang the Indian National Anthem. Chicago’s prominent singer Rinki Talati sang famous Indian patriotic songs. Bollywood singer Aishwarya Majmudar also sang a few numbers. Ms Puja presented a dance on a Bollywood number. Ninad Daftari was in charge of the stage activities. Joint Secretary Abir Maru handled the sound system. Hitesh Gandhi organized the refreshments. Payal Shah was in charge of cultural program.

Official FIA Chicago plaques were presented.

