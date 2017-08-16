FIA fumes over Mika’s Pak support remarks

CHICAGO: Members of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) in Chicago came down heavily on rapper Mika Singh who had announced joining Pakistan Independence Day Celebration in Houston and urged his fans in his campaign message for joining “Hamara Pakistan” celebration.

In a hurriedly called press conference at Devon Ave, FIA members and senior trustees met with Indian American media and condemned Mika Singh for joining Pakistan Day celebration.

FIA senior trustee and well known community leader Iftekhar Shareef denounced Mika Singh for joining Pakistan Day celebration. “At a time when we have our innocent citizens killed and our jawans martyred at the border in ceasefire violations and their mutilated bodies returned home, the Pak support remarks by Mika Singh are deplorable,” he said. Shareef demanded an apology from Mika Singh and called for a total boycott of his show by all patriotic Indian Americans.

Shareef said FIA as an umbrella organization of all Indian American organizations in Chicago had unanimously decided to condemn Mika Singh and urged Indian media to widely report it. The patriotic sentiments of Indian Americans are hurt that an Indian celebrity joined hands for a nation that is historically been against India. The Pak support remarks by Mika Singh are also condemned by national political parties, including BJP and Shiv Sena, he said. Shareef said that if Mika Singh would not withdraw his participation in Pak Day celebration, FIA members will wear black badges and march in protest.

FIA President Kanti N Patel also expressed anguish for the irresponsible comments by Bollywood celebrity and singer Mika Singh. When Indian Americans are in a mood to celebrate India’s Independence Day, it is very disappointing to hear an Indian celebrity singing in support of Pakistan Independence Day. Among other FIA members, Bhai Lal Patel, Sohan Joshi, Hina Trivedi, Mina Purohit and Sanhita Agnihotri also condemned the singer.

When a media question was raised as to what extent the Mika Singh Pak Support remarks would hurt Indian interests, Sanhita Agnihotri pointed that when a Bollywood celebrity speaks about something, his or her views are widely circulated in social and print media. The remarks of Mika Singh speaking in support of Pakistan at a time we are celebrating our Independence Day, are really hurtful.

A.Q. Siddiqui

India Post News Service

