FIA Grand Diwali Mela best attended event

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago (FIA) organized one of the biggest all day Diwali Melas celebrating a premiere Indian Festival on October 1 at Renaissance Convention Center from 11 am to 9 pm.

This impressive Diwali Mela held for the first time in Chicago, with multitude of activities, including Live Bollywood concert with famed singer Richa Sharma, attracted thousands from across Chicagoland who enjoyed the entire day of fun and frolics. An estimate put 3000 plus people coming in and going out the whole day.

The program included Live concert with Richa Sharma, Lakshmi Puja, Diwali shopping, non-stop entertainment, kids fun activities, fashion show and food stalls. Vendors showcased a variety of these items at FIA Mela from various parts of US and India.

Performances by Bollywood celebrity Richa Sharma and local talent were the highlight of the celebration. Full day entertainment included Indian classical and folk-dance performances, ranging from Bollywood, fusion and classical performances, Bollywood karaoke singing, Garba-Raas and DJ Music. Dances were performed by Soorya Dance School, students of Gauri Jog, Shingari School of Rhythm, Rhythms and Grace, students of Toral Chaudhary, Alokita Dhar of Jhankar Dance Group, Natraj Dance Academy and 10 dance performances by IAGC members.

Pratibha Jairath, Ankit Mahajan and Swapnil Shah did an excellent job as Masters of Ceremony. The program started with Geetanjali Maru and Pratibha Jairath’s Bollywood song performance.

The welcome speech by Founder President Sunil Shah and President Mukesh Shah was followed with an address by Consul General Neeta Bhushan and other politicians such as Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Senator Laura Murphy, Senator Cristina Castro, Mayor William McLeod (Hoffman Estates) and IL State Rep Michelle Mussman.

Awards presentation was followed by speeches by Deepak Kant Vyas, Dr Asha Oroskar and Anil Oroskar, Anil Loomba and Brij Sharma.

Fashion Show was presented by FIA team members and local female models from South Asian organizations.

FIA organized the Grand Diwali Mela in association with Indian Association of Greater Chicago (IAGC).

The event chairman was Deepak Kant Vyas, CEO of Redberri. Chief Guests for this event were Dr Anil Oroskar and Dr Asha Oroskar, Chairpersons of Orochem. Guests of Honor were Anil Loomba, President of Home Mortgage Solutions and Brij Sharma, Founder and President of PowerVolt.

Suresh Bodiwala

Comments

comments