FIA to host a grand Holi festival

CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations plans welcoming the spring with a bang by holding a magnificent Holi program on April 2 from 12 pm to 5 pm at Grand Sports Arena, I Hoffman Estates, a northwest suburb of Chicago.

“If our community cooperates with us, we can entertain thousands of people in this arena and make a milestone event for the entire northwest suburbs,” said FIA Founder President Sunil Shah. “Instead of holding small events in various localities, it is better to hold this kind of mega cultural event on a higher level for more soft cultural influence.”

To make the program affordable to everybody, FIA has decided to charge only $5 entrance fee if the attendees buy the tickets at www.sulekha.com in advance. However, at the gate, it will cost $7, said Mukesh Shah, FIA President for 2017. Kids under five are free.

The dazzling program five hours program starting at 12 pm will also let kids and attendees play with colors from 3 p, to 5 pm. Colors will be available for purchase at a discounted rate. FIA sources expect a crowd of more than 5,000 at the festival.”Since we have more bells and whistles than last year, we can expect more crowd this year,” added Rita Singh, another past president.

A mesmerizing cultural program will be presented by prominent local artists.

Moon Khan