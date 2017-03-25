Film maker booked for making derogatory remarks against UP CM

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against film maker Shirish Kunder with Hazratganj Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi.

The FIR was registered yesterday based on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of Thakurdwara Trust of Ayodhya, said Deputy SP Avnish Kumar Mishra.

Kunder had wrote on Twitter: “Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he’s allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he’s allowed to rape (sic)”.

In another tweet, he had said: “Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI director. And Mallya – RBI Governor (sic).” –PTI