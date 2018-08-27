FILM REVIEW

*** Three stars

Too many ‘Happys’ confuse China



Sudhanshu Maheshwari

Mudassar Aziz’s “Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi” is a sequel to its first installment “Happy Bhaag Jayegi”. The story line is almost similar to its first part, though this time the film is set in Shanghai instead of Pakistan and there are two “Happys” to confuse us.

Happy 1 (Sonakshi Sinha) comes to Shanghai as a horticulture professor. At the same time Guddu (Ali Faisal) comes with his wife Happy (Diana Panty) for a music concert. Now a gang in China needs help of Happy to expand their business in Pakistan. But they detain Happy 1 instead of Happy from the airport and chaos starts and the situation become hilarious. Happy 1 successfully escapes and reaches Khushwant Gill (Jassi Gill), who works with the Indian embassy in Shanghai. Khushwant helps her. At the same time Daman Singh Bagha (Jimmy Shergill) from Amritsar and Usman Afredi (Piyush Mishra) from Pakistan are kidnapped by this gang so that they can help in finding and convincing Happy for their work.

“Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” is a light hearted comedy the highlight of which is the exceptional chemistry between Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra. They are gifted with comic timing. Sonakshi Singha as Happy 1 is spot on. Her bubbly nature has added an extra charm to the character. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia as Faa Q and Aparshakti Khuranna talent has been wasted. There is no depth in their character and film can move forward without their presence. Denzil Smith as Adnan Chow has done a decent work. Jason Tham has delivered some fantastic dialogue through his poker face, so kudos to him. Jasi Gill as Khushwant has done a fantastic job and his dialogue delivery is much appreciated. In supporting cast, both Diana and Ali Faisal perfectly mix with the film.

Aziz’s direction as a whole is good but the climax did not the match the high pace of the story. Some long chasing sequences, especially in the second half have been intelligently directed with deft comic touches.

