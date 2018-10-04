Finger angiography is less painful claims hospital

NEW DELHI: Finger angiography is a “novel technique” of the procedure through the thumb artery which is less time-consuming, less painful and patient-friendly, a city-based hospital has claimed.

At a press conference held here, cardiologist Tapan Ghose and two of his patients shared their experiences about this technique vis-a-vis the traditional mode of conducting angiography.

An angiography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize the inside of blood vessels and organs of the body, with particular interest in the arteries, veins, and the heart chambers. Coronary angiography is used to remove blockages from the heart.

“Traditionally, angiographies are performed through the wrist or groin. However, Dr Ghose and his team have performed finger angiographies on as many as 51 patients,” a spokesperson of the Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said. Ghose, Director and Head, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said, “The procedure and medication involved in performing angiographies, whether it is through the wrist, groin or finger, is the same. When it is performed through the finger, it is known as ‘left distal radial angiography’ or ‘the anatomical snuff box approach’.”

“The benefit of choosing this route over traditional procedures is that it is less time-consuming, less painful and patient-friendly. The rate of recovery is faster, there is no loss of radial pulse, bleeding is negligible, zero per cent chances of blood transfusion,” he claimed. D S Mathuria, 47, one of the patients, had been experiencing angina (chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart) for the last three months. A thorough medical evaluation and angiography through the distal radial revealed that he had coronary artery disease and double vessel disease. He was treated successfully, the hospital said.

Vinod (69), who also interacted with reporters, was presented with coronary artery disease, diabetes and peripheral vascular disease. “In both cases, an angiography needed to be performed. Ghose and his team performed the angiography through the left thumb artery, making the procedure convenient for the patient,” the spokesperson said.

Finger angiographies are preferred when performing coronary angiogram as they are safe and effective, the hospital said. “Shorter hospital stay, patient comfort and health benefits are few of the added benefits of a finger angiography,” it claimed. PTI

