First Health Fair at Jalaram Mandir

April 11
12:42 2018
CHICAGO: It was first Health Fair organized by Shree Jalaram Mandir Chicago on Sunday April 8 with the help of medical professionals and volunteers and it turned out to be a huge success, judging from attendance and vendors’ participation.

The number of people taking advantage of the facility for check up were placed at 273. They came to this

 Fair from Chicagoland and neighboring States too. They had come for blood test, diabetes checkup, bone density, EKG, BMI, etc.The follow up with physicians is slated for April 15. All those who had come to the Fair will have chance to see the physicians.

Yogesh Thakkar

