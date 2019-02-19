Something went wrong with the connection!

Flamingo scoops 8 Gujarat Tourism Awards

Flamingo scoops 8 Gujarat Tourism Awards
February 19
15:16 2019
AHMEDABAD: Flamingo Transworld, a leading travel and tourism company from Gujarat, India bagged massive 8 meritorious awards at the recently-held Gujarat Tourism Awards 2018. An initiative to reward healthy competition among various companies and individuals in the tourism industry, Gujarat Tourism Awards are organized to motivate industry leaders to cultivate the best business acumen and provide better experiences to travelers.

The much-awaited results of the 2018 installment of the prestigious awards were announced on January 8. The list of coveted awards scooped by Flamingo Transworld includes: Best outbound tour operator of Gujarat; Best tour operator of Gujarat; Best tourism entrepreneurship of Gujarat; Best outbound tour operator of Vadodara; Best family tour operator in Gujarat; Best family tour operator in Vadodara; Best family tour operator in Ahmedabad; Best lady entrepreneur in tourism – Mrs. Meeta Shah (Flamingo Transworld Founder).

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sanjay Shah, the CEO at Flamingo Transworld expressed his happiness, appreciation, and zeal to keep upping the game, “Flamingo is highly grateful to all our 2,50,000 customers who have always supported us in all our events and success. We are happy to mention that Flamingo has consistently won Gujarat Tourism Awards for the categories such as ‘Best Entrepreneur in Gujarat’, ‘Best Outbound Tour Operator in Gujarat’, and ‘Best Luxury & Premium Tour Operator in Gujarat’ since last 3 years.”

Mrs. Meeta Shah had the pleasure of accepting a special award, ‘Best Lady Entrepreneur’, on behalf of all the female members of the Flamingo Transworld family.

The Gujarat Tourism awards are organized every year to celebrate leadership and innovation in the industry across the state. PR Newswire

