Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Flight between Indore and Sharjah soon, says Mahajan

Flight between Indore and Sharjah soon, says Mahajan
March 07
10:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

INDORE: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wednesday said national carrier Air India is preparing to soon launch an international flight between Indore and Sharjah.
This will be the first international flight from Indore.
“We have received information Wednesday that Air India is making preparations to start flight between Indore and Sharjah.

“The official date for the same will be announced by the airline soon,” Majahan told reporters after a meeting of the the Airport Advisory Committee here.
“This city is waiting for long for the launch of an international flight and I am very happy that this wait will end soon,” Mahajan, the Lok Sabha MP from Indore since 1989, said.
Mahajan also expressed happiness over Indore remaining on top for a third consecutive year on the national cleanliness ranking.

She congratulated the people of Indore, Mayor Malini Gaud and the Indore Municipal Corporations (IMC) over the cleanliness ranking.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also congratulated the people of Indore for the achievement.
Nath also congratulated the people and representatives of Bhopal for coming on top as the most clean state capital and Ujjain for remaining on top in the category of most clean among smaller cities. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.