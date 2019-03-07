Flight between Indore and Sharjah soon, says Mahajan

INDORE: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wednesday said national carrier Air India is preparing to soon launch an international flight between Indore and Sharjah.

This will be the first international flight from Indore.

“We have received information Wednesday that Air India is making preparations to start flight between Indore and Sharjah.

“The official date for the same will be announced by the airline soon,” Majahan told reporters after a meeting of the the Airport Advisory Committee here.

“This city is waiting for long for the launch of an international flight and I am very happy that this wait will end soon,” Mahajan, the Lok Sabha MP from Indore since 1989, said.

Mahajan also expressed happiness over Indore remaining on top for a third consecutive year on the national cleanliness ranking.

She congratulated the people of Indore, Mayor Malini Gaud and the Indore Municipal Corporations (IMC) over the cleanliness ranking.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also congratulated the people of Indore for the achievement.

Nath also congratulated the people and representatives of Bhopal for coming on top as the most clean state capital and Ujjain for remaining on top in the category of most clean among smaller cities. PTI

