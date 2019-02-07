Floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Dallas

Kanubhai Brahmbhatt

DALLAS, TX: Several community members gathered at Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving to pay floral tributes to Gandhiji on his 71st death anniversary.

At the age of 78 years, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948 during a morning prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan, New Delhi. Godse fired four bullets at Gandhiji at point-blank range. The place where Gandhiji was cremated is called Rajghat comprising five acres of land.

Dr. Prasad Thotakura, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Chairman, in his remarks said, “It is important to remember the principles of Mahtama Gandhi today especially peace and non-violence. Gandhi’s persuasive methods of civil disobedience influenced leaders of civil rights movement around the world, mainly Martin Luther King Jr. in the USA. Gandhiji sacrificed 32 years of his precious life in the struggle to free India from British rule. Gandhiji’s principles are everlasting and ever applicable. Though he physically departed us 71 years ago, he is still alive amongst us with his valuable principles.”

Rao Kalvala, Secretary, MGMNT, Abhijit Railkar, Treasurer, Board members John Hammond, Taiyab Kundawala, Advisory Board member MVL Prasad, several community leaders Sudhanshu, Dr. Puligandla, T.P.Matthew, Shabnam Modgil and many senior citizens attended the event and paid floral tributes at the statue.

