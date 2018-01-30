FM hints at further rejig of GST rates

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has stabilized in a very short time that provides an opportunity to widen its base and further rationalize the rates in the future.

Also, he said the GST has brought about an entire change in the indirect tax system in the country. The GST has “stabilized in a very short time in India” as compared to various other countries.

“Therefore, it gives us an opportunity in the times to come to increase its base and rationalize the structure as it continues to evolve,” he said at an event to mark the International Customs Day.

At present, the GST has four rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

The GST Council in the November meeting had decided to keep only sin goods and white goods under the 28 per cent tax bracket and moved 178 items from the highest tax bracket to 18 per cent.

Thirteen items were moved from 18 per cent to 12 per cent bracket; 8 items from 12 per cent to 5 per cent; 6 items from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, while 6 other items moved from 5 per cent to zero per cent slab.

Following the reduction on more than 200 items, the GST collections hit lowest in November from INR 80,808 crore in the previous month. However, halting two months of decline, the collections gathered momentum in December, rising to INR 86,703 crore.

Total GST collections in October were over INR 83,000 crore. In September, the GST mop-up was over INR 92,150 crore.-PTI

