Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

FM hints at further rejig of GST rates

FM hints at further rejig of GST rates
January 30
09:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has stabilized in a very short time that provides an opportunity to widen its base and further rationalize the rates in the future.
Also, he said the GST has brought about an entire change in the indirect tax system in the country. The GST has “stabilized in a very short time in India” as compared to various other countries.
“Therefore, it gives us an opportunity in the times to come to increase its base and rationalize the structure as it continues to evolve,” he said at an event to mark the International Customs Day.

At present, the GST has four rates of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.
The GST Council in the November meeting had decided to keep only sin goods and white goods under the 28 per cent tax bracket and moved 178 items from the highest tax bracket to 18 per cent.
Thirteen items were moved from 18 per cent to 12 per cent bracket; 8 items from 12 per cent to 5 per cent; 6 items from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, while 6 other items moved from 5 per cent to zero per cent slab.

Following the reduction on more than 200 items, the GST collections hit lowest in November from INR 80,808 crore in the previous month. However, halting two months of decline, the collections gathered momentum in December, rising to INR 86,703 crore.
Total GST collections in October were over INR 83,000 crore. In September, the GST mop-up was over INR 92,150 crore.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Rich Indians at Davos lured by cryptocurrencies & cash vaults DAVOS/ZURICH: As a large number of Indian High Net Individuals (HNIs) and their representatives went around Swiss ski resort town of Davos for attending the annual WEF summit last week,...
  • Top biz leaders to attend Assam summit GUWAHATI: Corporate honchos, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Dilip Sanghvi and physician Naresh Trehan, will be part of over 4,800 delegates from across the world in first ever global investors...
  • FM hints at further rejig of GST rates NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has stabilized in a very short time that provides an opportunity to widen its base and...
  • BSNL stops free Sunday calls on landlines KOLKATA: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will withdraw its free voice calling benefits from landlines on Sundays from February 1. The decision comes soon after the company...
  • Mumbai to transform on mobility by 2022: Fadnavis DAVOS: Confident of finishing all transport projects in Mumbai by 2022, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the city will see a transformation in terms of mobility with projects...
  • California city to give families $500 a month STOCKTON, Calif.: A California city plans to give several dozen families $500 a month for a year as part of a program to study the economic and social impacts of...
  • California Gov for 5 mn zero-emission cars SACRAMENTO, Calif.: Gov. Jerry Brown has outlined a $2.5 billion plan to help Californians buy electric vehicles and expand a network of charging stations as part of a goal of...
  • Rs 6,000 cr package to boost apparel sector MUMBAI: The government’s Rs 6,000 crore package will boost apparel and made-ups sector and strengthen the entire textile industry, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has said. Speaking at an export...
  • India, Seychelles sign revised agreement VICTORIA/NEW DELHI: India and Seychelles have signed a revised agreement for the development of facilities on Assomption and held productive bilateral cooperation meetings. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to...
  • Ford earnings jump but pain ahead this year DEARBORN, Mich.: Ford Motor Co. reported higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings but the mood was subdued as the company warned that it’s facing a tough year. Sales in North America...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.