FOG free health fair attended by hundreds

FREMONT, CA: For past 25 years, FIA organized Festival of India has come to symbolize the unity, integrity, culture and best of the things that are hallmark of the Indian community in Bay area.

Celebrated over two days, this festival has many popular and well sought after segments such as health fair, grand parade, Bollywood celebrity as Grand Marshal, kids talent programs, cultural programs representing cross section of India and a Mela (fair) that features best of offers for Indian community.

The festival opened on August 12 at 10 am in Paseo Padre Parkway with the “Free Health Fair”. The Health Fair had about 20 Indian American physicians and other medical professionals providing free medical services and follow up.

Some of the free health screenings included blood pressure checks, BMI (body mass index), blood sugar screenings, eye exams for glaucoma, retina exams, hearing exams and diabetes risk assessments. Flu shots and special consultations on cardiology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, physical therapy, and chiropractic services were the highlight of the fair. More than 300 consultations were made on the fair.

The fair was organized by FIA team members with physicians and other medical professionals from Pacific Cardiology, Arable Light MD, Kaiser permanente, Capsule RX, Imotion physical therapy, Regeneron, Gilead to name a few. Health fair was coordinated by Naresh Sodhi, Raju Mantena, Sanjeev Sharma and team.

“Our goal is to identify and address medical and dental needs in our community, and provide services to those who are in need of treatment,” Naresh Sodhi, Health fair coordinator said. She thanked all the sponsors, media and the public who made this event a grand success.

“We’re thrilled with the response from local and regional health-focused companies and agencies that want to come out and be a part of this event to support a healthy community in Fremont and the surrounding areas,” Dr Romesh Japra, Chairman, FIA said.

The primary goal is to raise awareness about quality healthcare available in the community. At the health fair, a number of agencies participated to provide information and assistance to local residents on what options and programs are available for healthy living.

Comments

comments