Footballer Ronaldo accused of $16.4m tax evasion

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged for tax invasion in Spain of $16.4 million, between the years of 2011 and 2014. According to a statement by the prosecutors, Ronaldo used a business structure, which was created in 2010 to hide the revenue generated by his image rights from the Spanish treasury, describing the breach as “voluntary” and “conscious.

Known to be the world’s highest paid sports star, the 32 year old has been charged with four criminal offences against the public treasury.

Ronaldo became a Spanish tax resident in the year of 2010 and chose to follow the country’s tax regime for foreigners working there, the next year.

The agency representing the footballer posted a statement on its website soon saying, “Cristiano’s lawyers consider that regarding what the solution to this case ends up being — as well as their consequences — they should be confined to the administrative field rather than the criminal one.” –News Source

