Foreign ministers of Iran, Australia, Japan on India visit

January 08
10:16 2019
NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is on a three-day visit to India, during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on a host of issues such as oil imports from Tehran.

Zarif will hold talks with Swaraj on Wednesday and also address the Raisina Dialogue.

On Tuesday, he will meet Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, attend a business forum and interact with scholars.

His meeting with Gadkari assumes significance in the wake of a collaboration between the two countries along with Afghanistan on the operationalisation of the strategically-located Chabahar port.

According to the MEA, apart from Zarif, Foreign Ministers of Japan and Australia — Taro Kono and Marise Payne — are also visiting India.

Swaraj held talks with Kono Monday evening, while her meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne will take place on Tuesday.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar will also be visiting India and will be meeting Swaraj Tuesday.

All the visiting dignitaries are scheduled to attend the Raisina Dialogue, India’s annual flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Payne will also meet Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI

