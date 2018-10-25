Former Navy officer to conduct bathymetric survey of Dal-Nageen lake: J-K admin

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed former Navy officer S K Jha as a consultant for conducting a comprehensive bathymetric survey of the Dal-Nageen lake.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the engagement of Vice Admiral S K Jha (retired), PVSM, AVSM, NM as consultant for carrying a bathymetric survey of Dal-Nageen lake,” the Financial Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development Department, K B Ahartwal, said in an order.

The Nageen Lake in Srinagar is a deep blue water offshoot of the Dal Lake that is interconnected by a thin causeway. The lake is located to the east of the city of Srinagar, at the foothill of the Zabarwan Mountain.

Jha, who will have a two-year tenure, will provide hydrographic technical advice by regularly appraising, supervising, reviewing and monitoring the works being undertaken by agencies and organizations as approved by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the order said.

The officer will review the technical feasibility study (TFS) and detailed project reports (DPRs) and undertake site visits in consultation with the agencies concerned for assessment of the projects.

The Nageen lake is surrounded by a large number of willow and poplar trees. Hence, it has been referred as a “nageena”, which means “the jewel in the ring”. The lake is a major tourist attraction in Srinagar, known for its relatively pristine waters as compared to the Dal Lake.

However, as is the problem with other water bodies in the Kashmir Valley, the lake also suffers from encroachments which are deteriorating its water quality and also increasing the risk of floods.PTI

