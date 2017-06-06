France & India in talks for the Climate deal

Paris: After US President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris Climate deal, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are looking forward to unite in order to tackle the climate issues.

A French Diplomat informed, “Climate will obviously be one of the first topics discussed. It’s a personal commitment from Modi so it’s crucial that this engagement is reiterated in the current context”.

“Trump’s decision is very bad news, but we have to move on with world’s key actors, starting with India,” he added. “We need to show that we are stable, not unpredictable and have convictions that we aren’t afraid to stick to.”

While India is known to be the world’s third-biggest emissions generator, PM Modi has said that he would continue to back the deal.

“Within a lot of uncertainty and instability where we don’t know in which direction the world’s great powers are going, it’s important to show that the relationship between France and India is stable,” said the diplomat. –News Source

