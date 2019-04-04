Fremont Hindu Temple’s former priest remembered
FREMONT, California: An event to remember Pandit Damodar Shastri, who served as the priest since the foundation of Fremont Hindu Temple in 1983 and who passed away in 2013 after serving the temple for over 30 years, was attended by a large number of devotees.
FHT also recognized one of the founder members, Ramanand Prasad, for his dedication and service to the temple with his knowledge of the Gita.
The event concluded with a sumptuous “priti bhoj” sponsored by Santosh Bhatia, Seema and Akshya Sehgal, and Ram and Rekha Malik.