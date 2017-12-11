Please set up your API key!

India Post

French journo arrested for violating visa, passport norms in JK

December 11
11:29 2017
SRINAGAR: A freelance French journalist was arrested for allegedly filming pellet victims and some politicians in Kashmir by violating visa and passport norms, a senior police official said today.

Comiti Paul Edward, who was arrested late last night, was visiting Kashmir on a business visa but was indulging in journalistic works, which was in violation of the visa and passport regulations, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Munir Khan said.

The journalist was arrested in the jurisdiction of the Kothibagh police station after it was found that he was allegedly meeting and filming the pellet victims and some politicians, Khan said.

“We have taken the concerned journalist into custody for violating visa and passport regulations,” he told PTI.

Khan said an FIR under relevant sections of the concerned laws was filed against him and the French Embassy in Delhi was informed about it.-PTI

The Vivansaa

