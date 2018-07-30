Fresh pairing

Get ready to feast your eyes on Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan as they are reportedly set to team up for the remake of the hit Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’. According to reports, the two stars will be paired up on-screen for the first time in this remake that revolves around the lives of engineering students.

Kartik will reportedly step into Rakshit Shetty’s shoes, while Jacqueline will play Rashmika Mandanna’s part in the upcoming film helmed by director Abhishek Jain. This is said to be the second film the Bollywood hunk has bagged after the phenomenal success of his film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ which earned him a spot in the prestigious 100-crore club.

Going by the line-up of films set for release, Bollywood filmmakers are making sure to present the audience with fresh content.

