The highly anticipated trailer of Dharma Productions’ ‘Dhadak’ featuring late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter is finally here. The trailer gives a panoramic view of the vibrant and rustic charm of Rajasthan. The fresh pairing of Janhvi and Ishaan is a treat to the sore eyes and the duo is impressive with their acting and on-screen presence. The newbies are sure to steal the audience’s heart away with their crackling chemistry. One thing that is sure to catch your attention is the way they have mastered the dialect and delivered it with ease. The trailer gives an overview of the plot, which follows the innocent first love of the lead pair that takes an intense turn. We also get a glimpse of their dancing skills in the brief 5-seconds where the famous track ‘Zingaat’ is played in the trailer.

