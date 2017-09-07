Frontier Airlines Valley’s newest startup

SAN JOSÉ, CA: San José Councilmember Johnny Khamis joined with Frontier Airlines’ Director, Financial Planning and Analysis James Fenner, Interim Director of Aviation John Aitken and other city and business leaders to announce the startup of nonstop service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and four destinations where Silicon Valley business and leisure travelers want to go.

As part of a significant network expansion, Frontier announced service to Denver and Las Vegas to begin Oct. 5 and Nov. 1, respectively. One-way fares as low as $29 are on sale now at FlyFrontier.com. Additional service to Austin and first-ever flights to San Antonio from San José will be on sale soon for spring 2018 travel.

“Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right service in San José with service to four destinations,” said Fenner, “Customers traveling from San José now have a new and significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”

Frontier operates a modern and fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft, with the 150-seat A319 scheduled on the daily Denver route and the A320, seating 180 travelers, on the four-weekly Las Vegas flights.

Frontier is the 16th airline for SJC, which now offers eight foreign flag and eight domestic carriers. With the addition of San Antonio service, SJC airlines operate to 42 nonstop destinations.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments