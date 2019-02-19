Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Regulation of Online Gambling in India underway according to rumors in govt. Although gambling has been prohibited in India for as long as anyone can remember, it appears that there is now a growing sentiment towards legalization of online gambling at the...
  • Borra Caves A marvelous creation of nature in Andhra Located on the east coast of India, the Borra Caves are situated in the Ananthagiri hills of the Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam district. British geologist William King discovered this million...
  • Future of Kerala in tourism sector: Alphons THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam launched the Sivagiri spiritual tourism circuit here with facilities like a craft bazaar, bus shelters and an audio-video virtual reality show and said that the...
  • India, Maldives to liberalize visa regime NEW DELHI: India and Maldives have exchanged diplomatic notes for the implementation of a visa facilitation agreement to boost people to people contacts between the two countries. The agreement was...
  • Airbus pulls plug on costly A380 superjumbo PARIS: European aerospace giant Airbus has said it would end production of the A380 superjumbo, the double-decker jet which earned plaudits from passengers but failed to win over enough airlines...
  • Kanchoth festival celebrated in J&K’s Doda BHADARWAH, J&K: Dressed colorfully, women observed a fast and thronged temples in knee-deep snow to offer prayers on February 13 marking the conclusion of the week-long “Kanchoth festival”, a symbol...
  • Flamingo scoops 8 Gujarat Tourism Awards AHMEDABAD: Flamingo Transworld, a leading travel and tourism company from Gujarat, India bagged massive 8 meritorious awards at the recently-held Gujarat Tourism Awards 2018. An initiative to reward healthy competition...
  • Don’t travel to Pak, US tells citizens WASHINGTON: The US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan mainly due to terrorism and risks to civil aviation operating within or near the country. The Federal...
  • Eco park of Mathura Refinery attracts migratory birds MATHURA, UP: The ecological park of Mathura Refinery has attracted a large number of migratory birds, including northern shoveler and northern pintail, this season. The 4.5-acre ecological park was developed...
  • First vision of The Mother for Sri Ramakrishna Swami Nikhilananda Sometimes, in moments of skepticism, Sri Ramakrishna would cry: “Art Thou true, Mother, or is it all fiction – mere poetry without any reality? If Thou dost exist,...
  

Future of Kerala in tourism sector: Alphons

Future of Kerala in tourism sector: Alphons
February 19
15:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam launched the Sivagiri spiritual tourism circuit here with facilities like a craft bazaar, bus shelters and an audio-video virtual reality show and said that the future of Kerala lies in the tourism sector.

The inauguration of the much-hyped spiritual circuit around the Sivagiri Mutt near here was marred by controversy as the state-central ministers sparred over the project.

While Kannanthanam, the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, asked the state government to change its approach towards the Centre, State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that Kerala was ‘ignored’ in the project due to involvement of certain quarters.

“This (state) government had given a comprehensive proposal of Rs 99.09 crore for development projects at Sivagiri Mutt and temples related to Sree Narayana Guru. Just a few days before sanctioning this amount, due to the involvement from certain quarters, the state government was ignored. The chief minister had criticized the same,” Kadakampally said during his address in the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier written to the Prime Minister against the Centre’s decision to inaugurate the spiritual circuit without consulting the state government.

The state government alleged that the Centre ignored its proposal to entrust the project to State Tourism Development Corporation. At present the project has been undertaken by the India Tourism Development Corporation.

“The state’s approach must change. We are now constructing walls around us. Instead of lighting lamps, people here are confining themselves inside the walls. This is a conservative thought process,” Kannanthanam said, in an apparent reference to the Women’s wall initiative by the state government.

He, however, said that the state and the Centre should work together and praised Kerala’s efforts in making the spiritual circuit around the Sivagiri Mutt a reality.

Sivagiri Sanyasis who spoke during the event said the Mutt does not have any kind of political affiliation and it wanted the ITDC to handle the spiritual circuit.

Under the total project, Chembazhanti Narayana Gurukulam, Aruvippuram temple, Subramanya Sawmi temple and Mutt at Kunnumpara and the Sivagiri Mutt will be developed.

The Sivagiri Mutt will have a tourist facilitation centre, enquiry room, waiting room, first aid, kiosks, cloak room, community dining hall with kicthen and audio-visual hall to be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.92 crore.

Kannanthanam said that Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned seven projects in Kerala under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for approximately Rs 550 crore. “Kerala’s future lies in exploring the possibilities in the tourism sector,” he said.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham President Swami Vishudhananda presided over the function.

The project was sanctioned in January 2019 for Rs 69.47 crore.

Other facilities to be developed under the project include tourist facilitation centers, beautification and landscaping, meditation/yoga centre, public conveniences, battery operated vehicles, drinking water facility, multimedia show, wayside amenities, parking, CCTV and Wi-Fi facilities, cafeterias, open air theatre. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Save the Environment. Do your part to make sure we leave behind a better world for future generations ! 😇 https://t.co/KtUpKmMN6Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2019, 6:39 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Regulation of Online Gambling in India underway according to rumors in govt. Although gambling has been prohibited in India for as long as anyone can remember, it appears that there is now a growing sentiment towards legalization of online gambling at the...
  • Borra Caves A marvelous creation of nature in Andhra Located on the east coast of India, the Borra Caves are situated in the Ananthagiri hills of the Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam district. British geologist William King discovered this million...
  • Future of Kerala in tourism sector: Alphons THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam launched the Sivagiri spiritual tourism circuit here with facilities like a craft bazaar, bus shelters and an audio-video virtual reality show and said that the...
  • India, Maldives to liberalize visa regime NEW DELHI: India and Maldives have exchanged diplomatic notes for the implementation of a visa facilitation agreement to boost people to people contacts between the two countries. The agreement was...
  • Airbus pulls plug on costly A380 superjumbo PARIS: European aerospace giant Airbus has said it would end production of the A380 superjumbo, the double-decker jet which earned plaudits from passengers but failed to win over enough airlines...
  • Kanchoth festival celebrated in J&K’s Doda BHADARWAH, J&K: Dressed colorfully, women observed a fast and thronged temples in knee-deep snow to offer prayers on February 13 marking the conclusion of the week-long “Kanchoth festival”, a symbol...
  • Flamingo scoops 8 Gujarat Tourism Awards AHMEDABAD: Flamingo Transworld, a leading travel and tourism company from Gujarat, India bagged massive 8 meritorious awards at the recently-held Gujarat Tourism Awards 2018. An initiative to reward healthy competition...
  • Don’t travel to Pak, US tells citizens WASHINGTON: The US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan mainly due to terrorism and risks to civil aviation operating within or near the country. The Federal...
  • Eco park of Mathura Refinery attracts migratory birds MATHURA, UP: The ecological park of Mathura Refinery has attracted a large number of migratory birds, including northern shoveler and northern pintail, this season. The 4.5-acre ecological park was developed...
  • First vision of The Mother for Sri Ramakrishna Swami Nikhilananda Sometimes, in moments of skepticism, Sri Ramakrishna would cry: “Art Thou true, Mother, or is it all fiction – mere poetry without any reality? If Thou dost exist,...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.