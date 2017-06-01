G CORP makes presentation at exclusive Japra Mahal gathering

FREMONT, CA: On Wednesday 24 May, there was an exclusive gathering at Japra Mahal of dignitaries, family and close associates of Dr. Romesh Japra and a few members of KKNC, the Kannadiga association in the Bay Area, along with the organizers – India Post and Phoenix Duo Matrix.

G CORP, one of the real estate groups present at the India Homes and Real Estate Show the previous weekend, made an exclusive presentation at Japra Mahal to the assembled guests. Mr. Muninder Seeru was the key presenter, with assistance from his colleague, Mr. P K Pandey. Mr. C Surendranath was another representative from the company who was also present.

Dr. Japra addressed the gathering in the beginning, followed by dignitaries Ms. Lily Mae, the mayor of Fremont, and Ms. Savitha Vaidyanathan, the mayor of Cupertino.

History

G CORP has its roots in the Great Eastern Shipping Co. Great Eastern Developers spun off as the property division of the shipping magnate with Mr. Ghanshyam Sheth as its Executive Chairman.

Through transformations to Gesco Corporation and later, Mahindra Gesco, Gesco Corporation (South) was incorporated into G-Corp Pvt. Ltd., which is now the holding company of the group.

Vision Statement

The Vision Statement of G CORP is to be recognized as an outstanding developer and pave its path to success with integrity and transparency

G CORP’s mission is focused on integrity, a commitment to all their internal and external customers, associates, landowners and associates.

The company has a strong bent towards social responsibility. Their properties are constructed in a way that energy and water are conserved to the maximum.

Social Initiatives

G Corp has partnered with several socially responsible organizations that serve different causes for various sections of society.

• “Akshaya Patra Foundation”, an organization that feeds school children in Bengaluru

• “Rotary International”, to help provide livelihood to destitute/widowed women

• “The United Orphanage for the disabled”, to help provide livelihood to the orphaned and mentally disabled

Mr. Seeru then went on to showcase some of G Corp’s most recent buildings in Bengaluru in areas such as Koramangla and a brief overview of their properties in other cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Ahmedabad.

The great thing about G Corp buildings is that they are IGBC certified (IGBC is a certification for environmental standards in construction just like the US LEED Certification). Some of them such as the luxury apartments in Koramangla have groundbreaking and green features such as vertical gardens.

The G CORP group has won several awards.

Mr. Mahender Singh Bhinda and his team catered a delicious dinner for the evening, which the guests greatly enjoyed. It was a very informative event in a relaxed and elegant setting.

Lakshmi Iyer

India Post News Service

