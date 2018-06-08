Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Gadkari meets Salman, Salim Khan as part of outreach programme

Gadkari meets Salman, Salim Khan as part of outreach programme
June 08
16:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari today met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, a noted script writer, at their residence here as part of the BJP’s “contact for support” campaign.

The former BJP president presented to Salim Khan some booklets highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last four years.

The meeting that took place at ‘Galaxy’, Khan’s apartment in Bandra, lasted for 30 minutes. Gadkari was accompanied by Raj Purohit, a senior party leader from Mumbai.

“Met Sri Salim Khan Ji and Salman Khan as part of Sampark for Samarthan campaign. Have discussed the achievement and initiative of Modi government in last 4 years, “the Union minister tweeted after the meeting.

Though Salim Khan and Salman did not comment or tweet about the meeting, Gadkari’s post was liked by the father-son duo.

The ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support) campaign was launched to mark the four years of Modi government last month.

As many as 4,000 functionaries of the party will contact one lakh people, who are recognized names in their fields, to inform them about the government’s works during its four year tenure.

Two days back, BJP chief Amit Shah had called on actor Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai as part of the initiative. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • Polls

    Will Rahul Gandhi be the Next PM of India?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  •  

  • E-paper

    Epaper

  •  

  • POPULAR CATEGORIES

  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options

  • Like us on Facebook !

    Facebook



  • Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.