Gal Gadot shimmers at Wonder Woman World Premiere

Dressed in a shimmering ruby red Givenchy gown, Gal Gadot arrived at the World Premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ on Thursday, stealing the limelight from everyone, in style.

The event was considered even more special, as the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, had showed up at the venue, Pantages Theater.

“Wonder Woman has had a cult following for a long time, so I’m so excited that she’s finally getting a movie,” director Patty Jenkins stated.

You will be able to have a look at the “Wonder Woman” on 2nd June, 2017.

