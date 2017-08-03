Please set up your API key!

Game of Thrones locations now available on Google Earth

August 03
09:48 2017
New York: There’s a good news for all the fans of the Game of Thrones series. Now, you can virtually wander about the picturesque landscapes of Westeros with the help of Google Earth, which has added 33 locations of the TV series, where the key scenes were filmed.

All these locations are spread across the world, such as southern Spain to film the Arena of Meereen and the St. Dominic Street in Croatia, for Cersei Lannisters walk of shame. -PTI

