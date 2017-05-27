Please set up your API key!

Game of Thrones Season 7 is going to be rapid

May 27
10:18 2017
London: Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, who plays the popular character Jon Snow in the fantasy-drama series, has stated that the latest season is going to be more fast-paced than the previous seasons.

“This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on ‘(Game of) Thrones’ he said.

“It’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting,” he added.

The new season is going to release on 16th July, 2017. -PTI

