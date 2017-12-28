Gandhi Samaj celebrates 33rd Anniversary

CHICAGO: Gandhi Samaj of Chicago (GSC) hosted its 33rd Anniversary at Waterford Banquet with over 700 members and guests most of them hailing from South Gujarat part of India (Surat to Vapi). It was announced that Hitesh Gandhi will lead the Samaj as President over the next two years.

The event started with social hour accompanied by traditional Gujarati (Indian) cuisine dinner, which was followed by a cultural program and open dance. Dr. Anuja Gupta, CEO of Verandah Retirement Community was the Chief Guest. Community Service Awards were presented to Ashwin Gandhi and Hary Gandhi in honor of their active support in the community. The 2014-2015 committees were also presented with awards to recognize their service to the GSC community. Educational achievement awards were pursued to those who pursued higher education.

The cultural program touched everyone’s heart as performers (from age 5 to 60) showcased their talents. The program started with a small prayer followed by American and Indian National Anthems.

The children and adults gave classical and Bollywood dance performances, songs, and showcased other talents. Group dance performance on “Luv Letter” and “Badri Ki Dulhania” songs became the highlight of the event. The Kathak performance of Ganesh Vandana added a beautiful touch and brought everyone to their feet.

The event was followed by open dance where members and community supporters were able to join the performers on the dance floor and dance the night away.

Incoming president Hitesh Gandhi said that he was honored and grateful to GSC Board and members for their trust for heading this service oriented Gujarati organization in Chicago land area. “I would also like to thank all our volunteers, supporters and “Gandhi” families for their enthusiasm to support and promote our cultural, educational, social and community agenda,” he said.

India Post News Service

