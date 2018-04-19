Ganesh pillow removed after protest

CHICAGO: The Wisconsin headquartered leading Omni channel retailer, Kohl’s Department Stores, has apologized and removed the Throw Pillow carrying image of Hindu deity Ganesh within 17 hours of protest.“Ganesh Throw Pillow” at Kohls.com was earlier selling at $40.99-$59.99.

Jen Johnson, Vice President Corporate Communications of Kohl’s Department Stores, in an email to Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, observed: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Kohl’s has removed the product in question from our site. We sincerely apologize to you, the Hindu community and our customers for any unintended offense this product may have caused.”

Rajan Zen, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in turn thanked Menomonee Falls headquartered Kohl’s for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which thought of this product as highly inappropriate. Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not for tossing/throwing/scattering around on sofas/couches, chairs, beds, floors, etc.; and sitting on it.

Kohl’s, whose history goes back to 1962, claims to operate over 1,100 stores across 49 states along with the powerful e-commerce platform Kohls.com; and generate annual sales of approximately $19 billion. Its mission is to “inspire and empower families to lead fulfilled lives” and its values include “We put customers first”. Kevin Mansell is the CEO.

