Ganga may soon become a water body protected by an act

With the National River Ganga (Rejuvenation Protection and Maintenance) Bill, 2017 initiated, it seems like the river Ganga might become the first river in India to be protected by an Act.

The needful began in the month of July, 2016, when a committee was set up under the guidance of justice (retd) Girdhar Malviya, who prepared a blueprint of the bill nd submitted the proposal union water resources and Ganga rejuvenation minister Uma Bharti in April this year.

“I am one of the four members in the committee. The other three members include the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, joint secretary, ministry of water resources, Sanjay Kundu and additional advocate general, Madhya Pradesh, Purushaindra Kaurav. The committee has to submit its report in two months,” said Arun Kumar Gupta, the amicus curiae of the Allahabad high court.

“During the Congress rule, despite assurances from the then union environment minister Harish Rawat nothing concrete could be achieved. Now, with the four member committee asked to submit its report along with suggestions within two months, the proposed Ganga Act seems to be in its final stage.” he added. –News Source

