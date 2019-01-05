Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Gaurav Bhatia resigns from Sotheby’s a month after Me Too allegations

Gaurav Bhatia resigns from Sotheby’s a month after Me Too allegations
January 05
13:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Gaurav Bhatia has resigned as Sotheby’s India MD, nearly a month after he went on a leave of absence following allegations of sexual misconduct, the auction house said on Saturday.
Bhatia, who was the South Asia operations head and the driving force behind Boundless: India, Sotheby’s maiden auction in the country, put in his papers on December 20, 2018.
Sotheby’s Managing Director of India, Gaurav Bhatia, resigned on December 20th, 2018 after two years with the company, during which time he launched the inaugural Mumbai auction. We appreciate and thank him for his service, the auction house told PTI.
Bhatia, in a statement, said he had decided to move on after two successful years with the auction house.
“After two enriching years and the stellar opportunity to launch Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Mumbai, I have decided to move on. It has been a pleasure working with the great team we have built, and I will enjoy watching them continue to build Sotheby’s future in India. I wish them the very best,” he said.
According to the anonymous allegations against Bhatia that surfaced on social media, he touched the victims’ inappropriately and forcibly tried to kiss them.
Bhatia was among the big names that were called out in the Me Too movement in the Indian art world, besides leading artists like Jatin Das, Riyas Komu and most recently Subodh Gupta.PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.