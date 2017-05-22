Please set up your API key!

General Motors to stop its Vehicle Sales in India

May 22
09:38 2017
New Delhi: The American firm, General Motors took the decision to stop selling its vehicles in India on 18th May,2017, after it failed to make a mark in vehicle industry. General Motors had been trying its luck in India for the past 20 years, but still came in the struggler category.

GM has decided to pay more attention on the exporting of its vehicles, from its manufacturing foundry at Talegoaon in Maharashtra. The company has already stopped its production in Gujarat.

Apart from that, the company has opted for an extensive review of the future production plants of GM India. Also, it is now a part of a series of actions to concentrate on its operations, globally.

GM Executive Vice President and President of GM International, Stefan Jacoby said “It would also not help us achieve a leadership position or compelling, long-term profitability in the domestic market,” -PTI

