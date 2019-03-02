German woman detained for entering into prohibited area near Indo-Pak border

JAIPUR: A 21-year-old German woman and her friend were detained for allegedly entering into a prohibited area near the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Friday, police said.

The woman, Juliane Wloch, and her friend, Rupesh Kumar, were detained for entering into the Tanot temple area, which is prohibited for foreign citizens, said Ramgarh police station incharge Kanta Singh.

The woman and her friend live in Germany and had come to visit Jaisalmer with Kumar’s parents, the officer said.

The driver of the car had requested them to not enter the prohibited area, but Kumar’s father, who was a Border Security Force (BSF) official, ignored the advice, the officer said.

The duo was carrying valid documents and were interrogated by the joint intelligence agencies, the officer added. PTI

