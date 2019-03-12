Germany, India working together to impart vocational skill to youth: Consul

KOLKATA: German Consul General to Kolkata Michael Feiner Monday said his country and India are working together to impart skill to the youth in vocational training.

Germany has been successful in the engineering sector because of the trained and qualified work force who were imparted skill in respective fields when they are students, Feiner said.

He was addressing a gathering during inauguration of the JIS-Bosch-Rexroth Centre of Excellence at a private engineering college at Agarpara near the city.

“In India, some big companies have foresight and have resources (to impart skill training), but many small companies here do not”, he said.

Stating that the whole process of skill training is structured in Germany, the consul general said India has now realised the need to impart such skill training.

The two nations have come together to give vocational training to the (Indian) youth, Feiner added.

Describing Germany as a very good place for training engineers, the German diplomat said, “you will find German universities in the top bracket in the world.”

The JIS group tied up with German technology major Bosch-Rexroth to set up the JIS-Bosch-Rexroth Centre of Excellence. PTI

