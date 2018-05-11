Something went wrong with the connection!

Get to know your Sikh neighbor event

May 11
12:41 2018
Attendees and organizers

CHICAGO: In an effort to educate people in the local communities of the western suburbs about various faiths and beliefs, the Sikh community collaborated with the Aurora Interfaith Group and organized an event on Sunday, April 29.
The program was initiated with the Ardaas prayer by Kabir Singh and followed up with a turban tying demonstration and an explanation on the significance of the turban in the Sikh Panth by Sardar Thakar Singh Basati. It was well appreciated by members of the interfaith group as well as the community members as they tried to understand the concept of turbans in terms of multiple regions, colors, styles, age groups, etc.

Speakers (L-R) Bibi Jasvir Kaur, Bibi Noor Kaur and S. Muneshwar Singh

 

A group of Sikhs from the Sikh Outreach Society, including Noor Kaur, Jasvir Kaur, and Maneshwar Singh presented views on three main topics of Sikhism: Sikh history and philosophy, contributions of Sikhs in the world wars, and the current contributions of Sikhs in the United States, Canada, India, and all over the world. A Q/A session was well organized by the three presenters and panelists named above.

As a practical application of the concept of Sant-Sipahi and Seva in Sikhi, Dr. Parkash Singh Talwar shared his contributions to society as he served for recruitment of Sikh soldiers in the U.S. Army.
Flyers and reading materials were distributed by Makker and people enjoyed the refreshments including Indian snacks.

