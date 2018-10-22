Something went wrong with the connection!

Giani Harpreet Singh appointed acting Jathedar of Akal Takht

October 22
17:01 2018
Giani Harpreet Singh

AMRITSAR: Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh was Monday appointed as Akal Takht acting Jathedar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
In an executive meeting held here, the Shiromani Gurdwara Pharbandhak Committee (SGPC) also accepted the resignation of Giani Gurbachan Singh from the post of Jathedar Akal Takht. He had resigned Thursday citing health reasons.
After the meeting, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said the resignation of Giani Gurbachan Singh was accepted unanimously.
Longowal said Giani Harpreet Singh, who is currently Jathedar Takht Damdama Sahib has been appointed as acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Amritsar.
He said Giani Harpreet Singh had been given additional charge of Akal Takht.

Longowal said a regular Jathedar would be appointed in coming time as per Sikh customs.
Giani Gurbachan Singh had resigned on the night of October 18.
He had submitted his resignation to Longowal and executive members of the SGPC.
A release quoting Giani Gurbachan Singh after his resignation said, “Because of age-related health issues, it has become tough for him to serve this spiritual and pious seat ”
Giani Gurbachan Singh had faced severe criticism for pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in September 2015 in a blasphemy case. However, he had to evoke the pardon after facing backlash from Sikh community.

After the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege incidents was tabled in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, this issue again gained limelight. The report had pointed towards alleged role of Badals (Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal) in getting pardon for the Dera Sacha Sauda head .
Several Sikh outfits and senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also demanded removal of Giani Gurbachan Singh from the post of Akal Takht Jathedar. PTI

