India Post

Girls from PM Modi’s adopted village form self-defense squads

June 02
12:59 2017
Varanasi: Nagepur, a village which has been adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is witnessing the upliftment of women. The girls of this village are being trained in martial arts so that they can promote self-defense for women.

These girls decided to form self-defense sister squads to train the other girls in the nearby villages like Jayapur.

Their guide, Ruby Pal is supervising a group of 60 girls at a month long summer camp organized by an NGO. These girls, mostly between the age of 12-23, are also learning spoken English.

“The training has given a boost to our confidence. I have attended three training sessions so far. This is the best way to learn self-defence. After we complete our training, we will form squads to train other girls,” said a fellow student. “Many girls go to their college on bicycles. If someone tries to harass them, they can use self-defence techniques,” she added. –News Source

