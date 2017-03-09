GITPRO joins ITRA for India tech projects

After the success of its Annual Conference 2017,

Global Indian Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) had the fortune of hosting Prof. Narendra Ahuja and listened to his vision and his association Information Technology Research Academy (ITRA).

ITRA is an initiative of a distinguished Prof Narendra Ahuja sponsored by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, as a pilot for a new model of enhancing quality and impact of research and advanced education in India.

Prof. Ahuja, a distinguished academic with close to four decades of experience, is currently a research professor in Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UIUC. Prof Ahuja has authored over 450 journal and conference papers, authored three books and has supervised thesis research of around 150 students.

Prof. Ahuja crisply articulated the vision behind ITRA in front of the gathering of 60 high-tech professionals and entrepreneurs gathered by GITPRO. He emphasized on the need for an ecosystem of practical innovation with measurable results required for India. He also stressed on providing tools and frameworks for Tier II & Tier III institutions for participating in this vision.

The efforts of ITRA for the last three years is already showing results with participating across India which has yielded as many as 17 new products and nine patents. The wide range of project are focused towards problem solving in variety of social cases, for an example, a remote communication network for fishermen gone deep in sea connecting them with each other, family and market.

As ITRA’s vision closely aligns with Gitpro’s vision of providing a platform to Indian professional to give back to India. Gitpro (with all its chapters) announced a partnership with ITRA to participate in projects and provide technology and mentorship to ITRA initiatives.

Global Indian Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) is an eight-year-old global networking platform for Indian Technology Professionals Association contributing to enhancing their professional leadership and motivating to participate in India’s progress.

India Post News Service