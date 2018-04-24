Global event for youths with disabilities

NEW DELHI: India will host the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) this year, which is expected to be attended by people from 24 Asia-Pacific countries.

The event will be held in the national capital from November 8 to 11.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry’s disability division signed an MoU with the Rehabilitation International, Korea, to host the GITC.

Both the parties, as per the MoU, have agreed to cooperate in making all arrangements such as financial, logistics and manpower for the success of the event, an official statement said.

India is hosting the event along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Korea, and its organizing partners are Rehabilitation International, Korea, and the LG Group.

The event is expected to be attended by around 300 people, including 120 youths with disabilities from 24 Asia-Pacific countries, the statement stated.

GITC is an annual event and has been held in Asia-Pacific region countries such as Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam in the past.

The event will also have a seminar in which countries will present their work and achievements in ensuring accessibility to persons with disabilities in the IT sector, the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments