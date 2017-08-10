Please set up your API key!

Global Patidar Business Summit in Chicago

August 10
06:15 2017
GPBS Team members

CHICAGO: More than 300 businessmen and community activists from Chicago Patidar Samaj attended a meeting of Patidars on July 27 at Midwest Swaminarayan Temple in Itasca IL.

The Global Patidar Summit’s team invited Indian community members across the USA to attend the 2018 business Summit in Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat.

The program here started with introduction of Chaturbhai Savaliya Sardar Dham Team from India. Deep Pragatya ceremony was conducted by Chicago’s Devon King Mafatbhai Patel along with other organization representatives.

For this occasion, Sardar Dham President Gagjibhai Sutariya in his address said, “I came here to invite all to attend Global Patidar Business summit in the year 2018 being organized at Gandhinagar India and we would like them to connect with small and medium sized industries. We also will help promote new business and provide them new platform. We would like to educate the young people and give them training, respect and give them job ”

Shankerbhai Patel, Convener (GPBS) said about his plan to involve youth in business and provide them with a platform through convention exhibition.

Prakashbhai Vermora (Sardardham team Co-ordinator) gave information about the Patidar business Network.

Kamlesh Patel (West Coast Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.) observed that through youth involvement in business, all will stand to gain. He also suggested to open branch in Chicago for GPBS.

Babubhai Patel (Leader of Patidar Samaj) thanked everyone for arranging beautiful program in Chicago. Chatubhai Savaliya did a good job as Emcee.

Jayanti Ojha

