Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Goa unhappy over monuments for adoption

Goa unhappy over monuments for adoption
May 07
12:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: The Goa government has expressed its reservation over the Centre listing some of the state monuments for adoption without consulting the local authorities about it.
The state cabinet members, including Archives Minister Vijai Sardesai, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, expressed apprehension over the Union culture ministry’s scheme under which, Sardesai claimed, six monuments in Goa, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa, have been listed for adoption.
“The news is that monuments, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus, have been listed for adoption by private players.
The Goa government is completely in dark about it. It is a religious place of huge importance, the relics of St Francis Xavier are kept there,” Sardesai told reporters.

He said the Basilica, which is located about nine kms from Panaji, is not just a place of cultural importance but also has religious significance.
Sardesai said a meeting would be called next week where he, Ajgaonkar and Madkaikar, the MLA from North Goa’s Cumbharjua constituency where the Basilica of Bom Jesus is situated, will be present.
The ministers would discuss the matter with the parish priest of Se Cathedral (also located in Old Goa), rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, state chief secretary, the Archaeological Survey of India and the church representatives, he said.
“We should be clear about what exactly is the adoption scheme. The experience with Delhi (central government) has been that they come with a small thing and then they take over your whole asset,” Sardesai said.
The Old Goa churches are an asset of the state and the church has to be taken into confidence, he said, adding that “here in this case, we were not aware.”

“We, as a government, would like to be clear about the whole scheme and the adoption procedure, its transparency and whether the church was taken into confidence,” he said.
The Chapora and Cab de Rama forts have also been listed, he said, adding that “we will not allow anyone to take over the forts under the guise of providing some amenities.”
“We want the scheme to be well-defined. I want that the state government be taken into confidence along with the church. These are assets of the state,” Sardesai said.
On the occasion, Ajgaonkar said he was shocked to know about the listing of the state’s monuments for adoption.
“We are fully equipped to take care of our heritage structures. We don’t need any help from the corporates. Goans know what is best for them,” he said.
The minister claimed that his department, which promotes tourism, was completely kept in dark over the issue.
Madkaikar said the locals were also not taken into confidence before such a proposal was moved.
Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind had in September last year launched the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, to entrust heritage sites to the public sector and private sector companies and individuals for the development of tourist amenities.
Last month, the Ministry of Tourism signed an MoU with the Dalmia Bharat Group and the ASI to adopt the iconic Red Fort monument in New Delhi and Gandikota Fort in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh under the project. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Goa unhappy over monuments for adoption PANAJI: The Goa government has expressed its reservation over the Centre listing some of the state monuments for adoption without consulting the local authorities about it. The state cabinet members,...
  • Govt nod for 3 new airport terminal buildings NEW DELHI: In a major step towards augmentation of aviation infrastructure in the country, the Centre has approved a proposal to build new terminal buildings at the Chennai, Lucknow and...
  • BJP for special flights to north for summers MUMBAI: The local unit of the ruling BJP has demanded special flights from here to cities such as Lucknow, Patna, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on the lines of the special trains,...
  • AirAsia X to start Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight AMRITSAR: The AirAsia X has said it will start direct flight services between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur as part of its expansion plan in India this year. From August 16,...
  • MoU signed to promote tourism in Krishna Circuit NEW DELHI: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate interaction and cooperation between the...
  • Woman flies UK to India on husband’s passport LONDON: An Indian-origin businesswoman managed to travel from UK’s Manchester city to New Delhi via Dubai on her husband’s passport before the serious security lapse was picked up in India,...
  • US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits WASHINGTON: Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits, big and small, for science. The U.S. government is opening nationwide enrollment for an...
  • 14 Indian cities most polluted in the world NEW DELHI: Delhi, Kanpur and Varanasi are among the 14 most-polluted cities in the world, a new WHO report says even as environment and health experts sounded an alarm about...
  • Health scheme to continue till 2019-20 NEW DELHI: In a major boost to expansion of health care infrastructure in the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)...
  • Cabinet approves 100-bed hospital for Najafgarh NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction and operationalisation of a 100-bed hospital at the rural health training centre in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area at an estimated cost...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.