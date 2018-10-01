Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in Noida and 13th project in the National Capital Region (NCR), the company said in a statement.

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej group, said it has added a new luxury residential project in Noida, in the centrally located Sector 43. Godrej Properties will “develop this project in partnership with realty firm Shipra Group that has presence in north India.

“This project will offer approximately 2.2 million sq ft of saleable area and will be developed as a premium group housing development. This project is located in the city-centre Sector 43, in close proximity to the Noida Golf Course,” the Mumbai-based developer said.

The company’s executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said, “This strengthens our development portfolio in NCR and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across India’s leading cities. We will seek to create a development that delivers a great experience for its residents.”

Godrej Properties has established itself as a market leader and is looking to consolidate this position through the addition of marquee developments in outstanding locations. The company has established itself as a prominent player in Delhi-NCR within nine years of entering the NCR market. Godrej Properties generally ties up with land owners/local developers to develop real estate projects. PTI

