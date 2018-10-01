Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project

Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project
October 01
15:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in Noida and 13th project in the National Capital Region (NCR), the company said in a statement.

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej group, said it has added a new luxury residential project in Noida, in the centrally located Sector 43. Godrej Properties will “develop this project in partnership with realty firm Shipra Group that has presence in north India.

“This project will offer approximately 2.2 million sq ft of saleable area and will be developed as a premium group housing development. This project is located in the city-centre Sector 43, in close proximity to the Noida Golf Course,” the Mumbai-based developer said.

The company’s executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said, “This strengthens our development portfolio in NCR and fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across India’s leading cities. We will seek to create a development that delivers a great experience for its residents.”

Godrej Properties has established itself as a market leader and is looking to consolidate this position through the addition of marquee developments in outstanding locations. The company has established itself as a prominent player in Delhi-NCR within nine years of entering the NCR market. Godrej Properties generally ties up with land owners/local developers to develop real estate projects. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

  • Yes (67%, 2 Votes)
  • No (33%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • ACLU sues police force over immigration CONCORD, N.H.: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Hampshire city for allegedly detaining a Jordanian man on immigration violations after he helped authorities nab...
  • Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon Special Feature Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so...
  • Fall harvest at Wallis Ranch in Dublin Saturday Sept 29 Special Feature DUBLIN, CA: You’re invited to a day of apple-filled fun and festivities at the Wallis Ranch Fall Harvest in Dublin! Come out Saturday September 29 from 11:00 am...
  • Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices NEW DELHI: Housing prices in Hyderabad rose have increased by 26 per cent since 2013 despite weak investor sentiments and agitation for Telangana, according to property consultant ANAROCK. “Hyderabad, a...
  • States have to conform to central law: Puri NEW DELHI: In the wake of West Bengal notifying its own real estate act, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that there is no ambiguity when it...
  • Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in...
  • Motilal Oswal raises 575 cr for realty fund NEW DELHI: Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has said it has raised Rs 575 crore for its fourth realty fund and the amount will be invested mainly in housing projects...
  • Acceptance of divine authority makes life easier Mahatma Gandhi There is an indefinable mysterious power that pervades everything. I feel it, though I do not see it. It is this unseen power which makes itself felt and...
  • How to speak our truth with kindness Peter Russell Deep down we are all of the same kind. We all want to feel at ease, to be treated with respect, to feel cared for and appreciated. None...
  • Chennai: Ancient temples and contemporary culture Long, beautiful beaches and ancient temples adorned with divine images of carved gods are the highlights among the best places to visit in Chennai. From old to contemporary and from...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.