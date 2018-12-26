Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Google doodle celebrates life of social activist Baba Amte

Google doodle celebrates life of social activist Baba Amte
December 26
17:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Search engine giant Google on Wednesday paid homage to Indian social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte, affectionately known as Baba Amte, with a colorful doodle on his 104th birth anniversary.
The slide show traces the life and legacy of Amte, who dedicated his life to serving those in need, especially those afflicted with leprosy.
Exposed on to a life of privilege, Amte, born in Maharashtra in 1914, would hunt wild animals, play sports, and drive luxurious cars. Aware of the class inequalities prevalent in the country at the time, Amte, as a child, would consciously play with the ‘lower caste’ servants’ children.
He went on to study law and was running his own successful firm by his 20s. He left his practice in about a decade’s time to work for the upliftment of the underprivileged.
According to Google, the incident that went on to define remainder of Amte’s life was an encounter with a man suffering from leprosy.
“The sight of the man’s decaying body filled him with overwhelming fear,” read the blog post.
Confronting that fear, Amte identified the state of “mental leprosy” that allowed people to feel apathetic in the face of this dreaded affliction.
“The most frightening disease is not losing one’s limbs, but losing one’s strength to feel kindness and compassion,” Amte had said.
In his attempt to challenge the social stigma faced by leprosy patients and make people believe that the disease was not “highly contagious”, he injected himself with bacilli, a disease causing bacteria.

A Gandhian for most part of his life, Amte was married to Indu Ghuleshastri (later called Sadhanatai Amte). Like her husband, she too dedicated her life to social work.
Their two sons, Vikas Amte and Prakash Amte, and daughters-in-law, Mandakini and Bharati, are doctors.
He founded three ashrams for treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients, disabled people and people from marginalized sections of the society in Maharashtra.
In 1949 he established Anandwan – meaning “Forest of Bliss” – a self-sufficient village and rehabilitation center for leprosy patients.
Always a strong believer in national unity, Amte launched the first Knit India March in 1985. At 72, he walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, a distance of more than 3,000 miles with the purpose to inspire unity in India.
His second march was three years later, where he travelled over 1800 miles from Assam to Gujarat.
He received several awards during his lifetime including the Padma Shri, the United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights, and the Gandhi Peace Prize. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.