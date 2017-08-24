Gorakhpur Tragedy: Probe Panel submits report

The high power committee created by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 12, headed by the chief secretary Rajive Kumar to investigate the BRD Medical College tragedy, finally submitted its report to the UP Government.

Ashutosh Tandon, the UP Medical Education minister had stated that action would be taken against those found guilty in the probe.

The principal of the college, Rajiv Mishra was suspended by the government, while a three-member team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has charged the administration with negligence, adding, that no alert was issued regarding the shortage of oxygen.

A total of 60 children admitted in the hospital had died in a span of 48 hours, allegedly because of the disruption in oxygen supply due to pending payments to the supplier, a charge stoutly refuted by the state government.

The government is still maintaining that the children died due to different illnesses, including Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and there was no shortage of oxygen. –News Source

Comments

comments